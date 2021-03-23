AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AzurRx BioPharma with a $4.50 average price target.

AzurRx BioPharma’s market cap is currently $101.5M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.86.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.