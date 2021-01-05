AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.7% and a 48.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on AzurRx BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.19 million.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.