AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 47.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AzurRx BioPharma with a $3.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, AzurRx BioPharma has an average volume of 157.7K.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.