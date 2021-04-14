AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 66.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

AzurRx BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50, a 337.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

AzurRx BioPharma’s market cap is currently $59.13M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.31.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.