AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Roth Capital gave AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to AzurRx BioPharma yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 53.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.50, a 268.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Based on AzurRx BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.19 million.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.