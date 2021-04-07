AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Maxim Group gave AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.50, representing a 255.3% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, AzurRx BioPharma has an average volume of 9.7M.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.