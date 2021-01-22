AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.9% and a 59.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

AzurRx BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, implying a 227.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AzurRx BioPharma’s market cap is currently $42.59M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Read More on AZRX: