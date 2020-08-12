AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, AzurRx BioPharma has an average volume of 315.4K.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.