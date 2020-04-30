AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 43.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AzurRx BioPharma with a $2.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AzurRx BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.02 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.