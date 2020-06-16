Azure Power Global (AZRE) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Carrie Williams- June 16, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Azure Power Global (AZRE), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.50.

Mandloi has an average return of 5.0% when recommending Azure Power Global.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #3184 out of 6685 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Azure Power Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75, a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Azure Power Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.05 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.34 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.43 billion and had a net profit of $143 million.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

