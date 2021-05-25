Azul SA (AZUL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Azul SA (AZUL). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.66, close to its 52-week high of $25.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 56.9% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Azul SA with a $23.48 average price target, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.70 price target.

Based on Azul SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion and GAAP net loss of $317 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.25 billion and had a net profit of $873 million.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports. The company was founded by David Neeleman on January 03, 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.