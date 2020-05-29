Aytu BioScience (AYTU) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience (AYTU) and a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aytu BioScience with a $2.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aytu BioScience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.16 million and GAAP net loss of $5.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYTU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More on AYTU: