Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) today and set a price target of $43.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.71.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 76.0% and a 67.3% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ayr Wellness is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.09.

Based on Ayr Wellness’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.76 million and GAAP net loss of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.46 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.