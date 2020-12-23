AYR Strategies (AYRWF) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Buy rating to AYR Strategies (AYRWF), with a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 86.6% and a 87.9% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.95, a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 89.63K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRWF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.