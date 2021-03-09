AYR Strategies (AYRWF) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Buy rating to AYR Strategies (AYRWF), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 101.0% and a 78.6% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.79.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.49 million and GAAP net loss of $26.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.09 million and had a net profit of $26.18 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.