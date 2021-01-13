AYR Strategies (AYRWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWF) on January 8 and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.69, close to its 52-week high of $30.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 121.6% and a 90.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.83, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.29 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 132.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRWF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.