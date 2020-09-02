AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on August 19, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF), with a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.11, close to its 52-week high of $13.50.

Burleson has an average return of 83.3% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #511 out of 6934 analysts.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.56, implying a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Beacon also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.55 million and net profit of $1.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.79 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.