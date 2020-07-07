AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.97.

Burleson has an average return of 27.8% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #588 out of 6762 analysts.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.31, implying a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 3, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.23 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 24.81K.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

