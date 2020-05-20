AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.3% and a 30.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.62, implying a 228.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.28 million and GAAP net loss of $17.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $43.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

Read More on AYRSF: