AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.10.

Burleson has an average return of 152.0% when recommending AYR Strategies.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #310 out of 7119 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.92, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRSF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.