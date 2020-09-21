Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) on September 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ayala Pharmaceuticals with a $17.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company’s current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.

Read More on AYLA: