Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 67.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ayala Pharmaceuticals with a $24.00 average price target, which is a 93.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $658K and GAAP net loss of $7.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $845K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.05 million.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company’s current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.