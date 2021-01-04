Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Raymond James gave Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Ayala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, representing a 103.5% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $8.62. Currently, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 10.36K.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company’s current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.