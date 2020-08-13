Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.13, an 82.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYLA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company’s current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.