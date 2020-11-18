Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ayala Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50, implying an 119.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company’s current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.