AXT (AXTI) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on AXT (AXTI) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AXT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.87.

The company has a one-year high of $6.81 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 676.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Gary Fischer, the VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXTI bought 104,386 shares for a total of $236,058.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.