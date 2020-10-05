AXT (AXTI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on AXT (AXTI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AXT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.53, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report issued on September 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AXT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.13 million and net profit of $361K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.8 million and had a net profit of $1.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Morris Young, the CEO of AXTI bought 120,000 shares for a total of $261,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.