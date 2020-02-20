AXT (AXTI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AXT (AXTI), with a price target of $5.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 66.9% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

AXT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AXT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXTI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Morris Young, the CEO of AXTI bought 90,000 shares for a total of $212,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.