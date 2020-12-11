Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) on December 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $134.50, which is a 65.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $35.44. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics has an average volume of 360.6K.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.