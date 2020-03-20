Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -27.4% and a 15.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.80.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXSM in relation to earlier this year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are developing for multiple pain and primary care indications.