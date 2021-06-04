Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Mizuho Securities gave Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from William Blair. Analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.83, implying an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of -22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.63.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.