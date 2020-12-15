Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Vamil Divan assigned a Buy rating to Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.60, a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $35.44. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics has an average volume of 338.2K.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.