Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Guggenheim gave Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cantor Fitzgerald. Analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.83, close to its 52-week high of $109.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $132.00 average price target, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $2.21. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.39M.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications.

