Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report released yesterday, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.00, which is a 163.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $13.64. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics has an average volume of 468K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXSM in relation to earlier this year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.