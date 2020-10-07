Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axovant Gene Therapies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.93 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Axovant Gene Therapies has an average volume of 960.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXGT in relation to earlier this year.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.