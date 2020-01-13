Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 51.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axovant Gene Therapies with a $23.50 average price target.

Based on Axovant Gene Therapies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $34.3 million.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.