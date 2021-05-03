Axos Financial (AX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on Axos Financial (AX) on April 30 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 92.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axos Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.00, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Axos Financial’s market cap is currently $2.67B and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AX in relation to earlier this year.

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business, Securities Business, and Corporate. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.