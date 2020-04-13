Axos Financial (AX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Buy rating on Axos Financial (AX) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.54.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axos Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

Axos Financial’s market cap is currently $1.25B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AX in relation to earlier this year.

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business, Securities Business, and Corporate. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.