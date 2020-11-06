Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise (AAXN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $122.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Roper Technologies.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.63, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $113.00 and a one-year low of $50.05. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 594.7K.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.