Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise (AAXN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.50, close to its 52-week high of $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axon Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.57.

The company has a one-year high of $113.00 and a one-year low of $50.05. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 594.7K.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.