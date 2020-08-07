Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Hold rating to Axon Enterprise (AAXN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axon Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.17.

The company has a one-year high of $104.90 and a one-year low of $49.80. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 1.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAXN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Richard Carmona, a Director at AAXN sold 45,067 shares for a total of $3,843,314.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.