AxoGen (AXGN) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen (AXGN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.89, close to its 52-week low of $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AxoGen with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on AxoGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.16 million and GAAP net loss of $7.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXGN in relation to earlier this year.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.