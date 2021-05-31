AxoGen (AXGN) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on May 26, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AxoGen (AXGN), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Treace Medical Concepts, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AxoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a one-year high of $23.94 and a one-year low of $8.57. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 237K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXGN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Gregory Gene Freitag, a Director at AXGN bought 102,954 shares for a total of $692,001.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.