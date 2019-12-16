AxoGen (AXGN) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report issued on December 13, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on AxoGen (AXGN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

AxoGen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.78 and a one-year low of $10.91. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 366.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXGN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, Donovan Michael Patrick, the VP Operations of AXGN bought 6,500 shares for a total of $28,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provide products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity.