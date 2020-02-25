AxoGen (AXGN) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on AxoGen (AXGN), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AxoGen with a $21.50 average price target, which is a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.84 and a one-year low of $10.91. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 295.1K.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provide products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity.