AxoGen (AXGN) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen (AXGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Organogenesis Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

AxoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.33, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.94 and a one-year low of $7.65. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 255.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXGN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Erick Wayne Devinney, the VP of Clin. & Trans. Sciences of AXGN bought 10,000 shares for a total of $28,600.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.