Axis Capital (AXS) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Axis Capital (AXS), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.86, close to its 52-week low of $31.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Axis Capital with a $51.80 average price target.

Axis Capital’s market cap is currently $2.87B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXS in relation to earlier this year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.