Axis Capital (AXS) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axis Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $64.50.

Axis Capital’s market cap is currently $5.12B and has a P/E ratio of 54.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.