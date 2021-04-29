Axis Capital (AXS) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Axis Capital (AXS), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Axis Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $53.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axis Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and net profit of $2.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $754K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.