Axis Capital (AXS) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

In a report released yesterday, MKM Partners from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Axis Capital (AXS), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.43.

Axis Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.50, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axis Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and net profit of $120 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.3 billion and had a net profit of $177 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More on AXS: